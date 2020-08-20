Growth-stage investing and business development, with Amy Wu

Podcast

Play episode:

Juliana Batista
Ta for Ta: Women, Success, China

This week, Juliana is joined by Amy Wu, an investment partner on Lightspeed Venture Group’s growth team. She was previously the group chief financial officer and senior vice president for Discovery Inc.’s global digital and sports businesses. Outside of work, she advises and angel-invests in startups in the New York tech community. In this episode, Amy will help you understand what’s hot in gaming, direct-to-consumer business, infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region, and why she is still bullish on China investments. She also offers some key tactical advice on how she navigates male-dominated spaces.

