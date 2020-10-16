Beijing’s enactment of sweeping national security legislation in Hong Kong spurred fresh fear for the territory’s cherished freedoms as authorities sought to quash months of citywide protests. How have journalists, faced with a new reality, confronted this political shift? To help explore this question, Jennifer Creery, the managing editor of Hong Kong Free Press, stepped in as the guest host of this week’s episode of the NüVoices podcast. Joining her are Mary Hui, a reporter with Quartz in Hong Kong who covers geopolitics, technology, and business, and Phoebe Kong, a video journalist and the East Asia correspondent for DW News in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong media, redefined
