Hong Kong’s retail collapse and the mainland ecommerce boom, with Tiffany Ap

Tiffany Ap is currently the China bureau chief for Women’s Wear Daily. In this episode for the NüVoices podcast, Tiffany and Cindy discuss the revival of the fashion and retail industries as China emerges from COVID-19 lockdowns, the meteoric rises of China’s ecommerce livestreaming and platforms, Hong Kong’s retail domination collapse, and a sexual harassment incident hashtag that went very viral.
Recommendations:
Tiffany: Matthew McConaughey’s autobiography, Greenlights; the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, Emily in Paris, and My Octopus Teacher; and The Biggest Bluff, by Maria Konnikova.
Cindy: Three documentaries: Sing Me a Lullaby, Then Comes The Evening, and Flower Punk.