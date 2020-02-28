 How a Chinese journalist covers Africa: A discussion with CGTN's Shen Shiwei - SupChina
How a Chinese journalist covers Africa: A discussion with CGTN’s Shen Shiwei

China’s media influence in Africa is rapidly expanding. State media like CGTN, China Radio International and the China Daily newspaper all have a robust presence on the continent, and news content from Xinhua is now increasingly common on African news sites.

There’s been a lot of analysis by both journalists and scholars over the past year about the implications of Beijing’s increasingly ambitious media strategy on the continent. Although experts including Aubrey Hruby, Merriden Varrall and Sarah Cook have all written extensively on the issue, mostly on the broad macro trends, most of these reports lack the first-person insights from Chinese journalists actually who report on Africa for Chinese media outlets.

Shěn Shīwěi 沈诗伟 is a Beijing-based international journalist who spent years working on the continent before returning to China where he’s now a regular commentator on African affairs for various Chinese TV, newspaper, and radio outlets. 

In addition to working as an International News Editor at CGTN, Shiwei is also a columnist for the Global Times and a Research Fellow at the Institute for African Studies at Zhejiang Normal University.

Shiwei joins Eric & Cobus to discuss his approach to reporting the China-Africa story and why the Chinese news narrative about Africa is so different from that in the United States and Europe. 

It’s important to note that Shiwei’s comments on the show are only his personal views and do not represent those of CGTN or any of the organizations that he’s currently affiliated with.

Global ocean governance, with Tabitha Grace Mallory Previous post
Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

Eric Olander is the Managing Editor of The China Africa Project. Cobus van Staden is currently the Senior China-Africa Researcher at the South African Institute of International Affairs. They both host The China in Africa Podcast, a member of the Sinica Podcast Network by SupChina.

Related articles

Week in review for March 13, 2020

The editors March 13, 2020

Editors note for March 13, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn March 13, 2020

First confirmed case of COVID-19 was November 17

Jeremy Goldkorn March 13, 2020

France to allow some Huawei 5G gear

Jeremy Goldkorn March 13, 2020

Sanity crisis: Self-quarantine in Beijing

Anthony Tao March 13, 2020

Links for March 13, 2020

The editors March 13, 2020

