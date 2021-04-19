How Chinese food can help your Chinese

Jared Turner and John Pasden
You Can Learn Chinese

Everyone loves Chinese food, but if only there were a way to tie your love for the cuisine into progress learning the language. Well, there is…sort of. Tune in to learn what to do and what not to do so that your stomach stays full as your Mandarin improves.

The guest interview is with James Wong, who, despite a severe hearing disability, worked hard to overcome the odds and made impressive progress toward learning Chinese. Prepare to be inspired by James’s journey.

Jared learned Chinese on the streets of Shanghai after up and moving his family to China. He co-founded Mandarin Companion and is host of the You Can Learn Chinese podcast. He has started a number of businesses, got an MBA, published 17 books (and counting), and delivered 2 babies.

Because his tolerance for pain is so high, after learning Chinese, John went on to study linguistics at a graduate level entirely in Chinese. Today John is knee-deep in learning Chinese and since started Mandarin Companion, AllSet Learning, Sinosplice.com, the Chinese Grammar Wiki, and co-hosts the You Can Learn Chinese Podcast.

