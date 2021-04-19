How Chinese food can help your Chinese

Everyone loves Chinese food, but if only there were a way to tie your love for the cuisine into progress learning the language. Well, there is…sort of. Tune in to learn what to do and what not to do so that your stomach stays full as your Mandarin improves.
The guest interview is with James Wong, who, despite a severe hearing disability, worked hard to overcome the odds and made impressive progress toward learning Chinese. Prepare to be inspired by James’s journey.
