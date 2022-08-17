There is significant uncertainty about how companies can deal with the sweeping UFLPA which just went into effect in late June. To understand this policy and how it is being enforced, this week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis discusses the UFLPA with Craig Allen, President of the US-China Business Council, and Jon Gold, vice president of supply chain and customs policy at the National Retail Federation. Unlike prior trade policy which assumes importers are “innocent until proven guilty”, the UFLPA places the onus on manufacturers and importers to ensure their supply chains are free of forced labor. Key topics discussed include how companies are working to meet this requirement and how will it be enforced by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Also discussed are China’s response and Craig and Jon provide some advice to companies on how to cope with the compliance challenges and what to anticipate in the future.
How companies are dealing with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act
Play episode: