This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks to Kenneth Jarrett, senior advisor at Albright Stonebridge Group about how multinationals can deal with the increasingly frequent consumer boycotts that occur in China. While many international brands such as the NBA, H&M, Walmart, Zara, Nike, and others have found themselves in recent years on the wrong side of Chinese consumer ire, not all boycotts are the same. Drawing on decades of business and diplomatic experience in China, Ken explains that there are different types of boycotts — depending on the extent of consumer and/or government involvement — and correspondingly different strategies companies can take when dealing with them. Also discussed are the challenges local China offices have in dealing with headquarters during boycotts and how multinationals in China can develop effective relationships with the government.
How companies can deal with consumer boycotts in China, with Ken Jarrett
