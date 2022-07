China’s Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Xue Bing, wrapped up a two-day peace conference in Addis Ababa last week, Beijing’s first-ever effort to mediate conflicts outside of Asia. Xue personally offered to serve as a broker to help resolve many of the ongoing tensions that currently roil the region.

Superficially, all of the participants responded favorably to China’s efforts but the real test will come in the months ahead to see if Beijing can match its promises with tangible results.