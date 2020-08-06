Olivia Plotnick, a WeChat and China marketing specialist, has grown her career alongside the emergence of WeChat and has deep insights into the marketing and ecommerce space through the platform. In this episode, she joins Juliana to discuss organic social media growth, how to sustain a loyal follower base, how mini programs are game-changing features and how to leverage them, and what social media trends have been accelerated by COVID-19. She also provides advice to young professionals on how to get their foot in the door of the marketing and social media industry.
How to excel at WeChat marketing, with Olivia Plotnick
