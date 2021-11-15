How to learn similar words the right way

In this episode John and Jared share the proper way to compare similar words, characters, sounds, and grammar points. There’s a time and a place for everything, and once you know the right way to approach these comparisons, you can maximize your learning.
Guest interview is with Stefan Erfurth, a Chinese learner from Germany working in artificial intelligence who decided to put his heart into learning Chinese all because of a little girl.
Links from the episode:
- Pitfalls of Studying Similar Words (AllSet Learning)
- Jekyll and Hyde – Mandarin Companion Level 2 graded reader
