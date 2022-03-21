How to progress from textbooks to conversation

Do you ever feel like you’re trying to get conversational in Chinese but seem to be stuck in textbooks and classes? In this episode, John and Jared discuss the leap involved in moving beyond textbook Chinese to conversational Chinese
Guest interview is with Andrew Methven, whose adventures backpacking through the mountains and villages of China inspired him to learn Chinese.
