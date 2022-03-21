How to progress from textbooks to conversation

John Pasden and Jared Turner
Do you ever feel like you’re trying to get conversational in Chinese but seem to be stuck in textbooks and classes? In this episode, John and Jared discuss the leap involved in moving beyond textbook Chinese to conversational Chinese

Guest interview is with Andrew Methven, whose adventures backpacking through the mountains and villages of China inspired him to learn Chinese.

Because his tolerance for pain is so high, after learning Chinese, John went on to study linguistics at a graduate level entirely in Chinese. Today John is knee-deep in learning Chinese and since started Mandarin Companion, AllSet Learning, Sinosplice.com, the Chinese Grammar Wiki, and co-hosts the You Can Learn Chinese Podcast.

Jared learned Chinese on the streets of Shanghai after up and moving his family to China. He co-founded Mandarin Companion and is host of the You Can Learn Chinese podcast. He has started a number of businesses, got an MBA, published 17 books (and counting), and delivered 2 babies.

