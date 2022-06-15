How Western companies are dealing with China’s corporate law: A lawyer’s perspective

Chris Marquis
China Corner Office

This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks to Art Dicker, a senior attorney at R&P China Lawyers, a full-service local PRC law firm advising international businesses in China on trends in China corporate law. Inspired by Art’s LinkedIn newsletter, they discuss how companies are dealing with China’s New Data Regulations, the VIE or Variable Interest Entity structure that Chinese companies use to go public in the U.S., and also how the laws governing the VC sector in China have evolved over time. Art also talks about how he got interested in law in China and his career path, offering suggestions to foreign companies from a legal perspective.

A transcript of this conversation is available on SupChina.com.

