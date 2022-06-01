How Western companies are dealing with China’s data security laws

This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks to Matt Margulies and Hannah Feldshuh from the US-China Business Council’s Beijing office about a recently USCBC report on data security laws in China. They discuss the landscape of China’s data security laws including the specific legal provisions. Matt and Hannah also provide details on how US companies can and are dealing with the associated data, privacy, and cybersecurity challenges, discussing a number of industry-specific cases such as in the health care, automotive, and financial services sectors.

