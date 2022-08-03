This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks to Yijing Wang, founder of 2060 Advisory, an impact investing advisory firm based in Hangzhou. Yijing discusses the impact landscape in China and how it has accelerated since China’s announced its 2060 carbon neutrality goal. She provides context on this goal and how it has shaped the mission of her company and its projects. Also discussed are differences between western and Chinese impact investment infrastructure, with Yijing offering advice to western audiences interested in impact funds in China.
Impact investing with Chinese characteristics
Play episode: