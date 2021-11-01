Improving your listening skills (Part 2 of 2)

John and Jared talk about three types of research-backed strategies and tips you can employ to improve your listening skills, specifically in the areas where you struggle.
Guest interview is with Gabrielle Barnett from Jamaica, whose quest to learn Chinese has opened doors and taken her around the world, far beyond anything she could have imagined.
Links from the episode:
- Intelligibility of normal speech I: Global and fine-grained acoustic-phonetic talker characteristics (research paper, PDF format)
- Chinese Pronunciation Wiki: Pinyin Chart, Pinyin “Gotchas”
- When a Window is a Door (Sinosplice)
