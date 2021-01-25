This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks to James Chou, the CEO of Microsoft for Startups, North Asia. James discusses the development of the unique startup ecosystem in China and how the fast innovation cycle and online nature of the Chinese consumer have led to a vibrant environment for technology entrepreneurship, particularly in areas such as fintech, artificial intelligence, and blockchain. James is also the chair of the Technology and Innovation Committee at the American Chamber of Commerce Shanghai, and in that context, he discusses some of the biggest challenges faced by non-Chinese tech firms operating in China.
Innovation and the startup ecosystem in China
