Introducing baijiu to western consumers, with Derek Sandhaus

Christopher Marquis
China Corner Office

This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks with Derek Sandhaus, director of baijiu education and communications for Ming River Sichuan Baijiu, a company that is working to introduce the famous Chinese spirit to consumers outside of China. Derek discusses his own journey to appreciate the different styles and regions of baijiu and how he came to co-found Ming River. Also discussed are how the company works with its Chinese production partner, how Ming River developed a baiju to appeal to the Western palate, and how they continue to educate consumers on this unique cultural product. Stick around to the end for Derek’s recommendations on baijiu cocktails and some of his favorite brands of baijiu!

Christopher Marquis is the Samuel C. Johnson Professor in Sustainable Global Enterprise at Cornell University. His teaching and research are focused on business and entrepreneurship in China. Read more

