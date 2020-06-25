Is the future of luxury in gaming?

In this episode, Michael Norris, research and strategy manager at AgencyChina, joins Lauren to discuss the growing intersection of luxury and gaming. Their topics include collaborations with virtual influencers, luxury brands creating their own games or gamifying the shopping experience, and brands creating product lines influenced by characters from popular online games.

This trend is not only in China — it is a global phenomenon — so Michael and Lauren also discuss the origins of the trend, how it manifests itself in the West as compared with in China, and how it might develop in the future. To help illustrate the trend, they have shared several case studies, which we have provided links to below.

