It was a bad, very bad week for Chinese mining in Africa

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden
The China in Africa Podcast

Two of China’s largest and most important mining ventures in Africa encountered major problems this week. In Guinea, the government shut down the Sino-Australian joint venture to operate the massive Simandou iron ore mine, a major blow to Beijing’s ambitions to end its reliance on imported Australian ore.

And then in the DRC, authorities reportedly issued a notice to the Chinese management that runs the massive TFM copper/cobalt mine to halt extraction and production.

Francophone Editor and leading African mining expert Geraud Neema joins Eric & Cobus to discuss the significance of these two events and why the governments in both Conakry and Kinshasa are taking action against the Chinese.

Show Notes:

Eric Olander is the co-founder of the China Africa Project (CAP), an independent, non-partisan media initiative dedicated to exploring every facet of China’s engagement in Africa. Eric is also the co-host, along with Cobus van Staden, of The China in Africa Podcast, a member of the Sinica Podcast Network by SupChina. Read more

Cobus van Staden is currently the Managing Editor of The China Africa Project in Johannesburg and a non-resident scholar at the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), South Africa’s leading foreign policy think tank. Cobus is also the co-host, along with Eric Olander, of The China in Africa Podcast, a member of the Sinica Podcast Network by SupChina. Read more

