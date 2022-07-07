It was a bad, very bad week for Chinese mining in Africa

Two of China’s largest and most important mining ventures in Africa encountered major problems this week. In Guinea, the government shut down the Sino-Australian joint venture to operate the massive Simandou iron ore mine, a major blow to Beijing’s ambitions to end its reliance on imported Australian ore.
And then in the DRC, authorities reportedly issued a notice to the Chinese management that runs the massive TFM copper/cobalt mine to halt extraction and production.
Francophone Editor and leading African mining expert Geraud Neema joins Eric & Cobus to discuss the significance of these two events and why the governments in both Conakry and Kinshasa are taking action against the Chinese.
Show Notes:
- Reuters: Guinea halts Simandou iron ore project, mulls talks with new partners by Saliou Samb
- Reuters: Congo administrator orders China’s CMOC to stop exports from Tenke cobalt mine by Aaron Ross
- Projet Afrique Chine: Update on the state of Sino-Congolese relations: Interview by Geraud Neema (in French)