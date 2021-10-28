It’s Complicated: Getting our heads around a changing China

Kaiser Kuo
This week on Sinica, we present a talk delivered on October 19 by Kaiser at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, as part of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations China Town Hall. In this 30-minute speech, Kaiser offers his views on Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 “Red New Deal,” discusses the many lenses through which China is viewed, and argues that the changes now afoot in China constitute a major historic shift — and perhaps even the end of the modern period in China’s history.

We’ll be back next week with a conversation about Wáng Hùníng 王沪宁, the Chinese Communist Party’s leading theorist, featuring three leading scholars on modern China’s politics and intellectual history: Timothy Cheek of the University of British Columbia, Joseph Fewsmith III of Boston University, and Matthew Johnson, a historian who now runs a China-focused consultancy but has made Wang Huning a major focus of his work.

A transcript of this episode is available on SupChina.com.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

