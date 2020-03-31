 It's time we talk about all that Chinese debt in Africa - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

It’s time we talk about all that Chinese debt in Africa

There are growing calls for international lenders to cancel or at least reschedule significant portions of Africa’s debt as economies one after another across the continent sink into recession as a result of the worsening COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier this month, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sounded the alarm when he called on international lenders to forgive African debt. He later received support from Senegalese President Macky Sall, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and even major creditors, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

What’s interesting, though, is that neither Prime Minister Abiy nor any of his counterparts directly addressed the Chinese in their appeals. Considering that China owns 20% of the debt in Africa and is the largest bilateral creditor in a number of the continent’s major economies, Beijing plays a disproportionately important role in this discussion.

China’s outsized role in the African debt issue highlights the fact that this is now a much more complicated issue than it was back in the day when there was just a small group of Western lenders, known as the Paris Club, which could make these decisions on its own. Today, Africans have borrowed extensively from private capital markets, the Chinese, and others, making it far more difficult for a small group of U.S. and European leaders to decide what to do independently.

Tim Jones is following the African debt relief issue closely in his role as the head of policy for the Jubilee Debt Campaign, a London-based NGO that advocates for debt relief and fair lending practices in developing countries. He joins Eric and Cobus to discuss the complexities involved in the current debt relief debate in Africa amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Share
African futurist Jakkie Cilliers looks beyond today's COVID-19 crisis Previous post
Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

Eric Olander is the Managing Editor of The China Africa Project. Cobus van Staden is currently the Senior China-Africa Researcher at the South African Institute of International Affairs. They both host The China in Africa Podcast, a member of the Sinica Podcast Network by SupChina.

Related articles

China postpones college entrance examination as COVID-19 outbreak drags on

The editors March 31, 2020

More manufacturing activity reported in March

Lucas Niewenhuis March 31, 2020

Qingdao demolishes ultra-luxury villas over environmental violations

The editors March 31, 2020

Links for Tuesday, March 31, 2020

The editors March 31, 2020

China in Africa Podcast: It’s time we talk about all that Chinese debt

The editors March 31, 2020

China postpones college entrance examination as COVID-19 outbreak drags on

Jiayun Feng March 31, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.