Jerome Cohen on the Hong Kong protests and the law

In this live show taped at New York University on October 16, Jeremy and Kaiser spoke with Jerry Cohen, the doyen of American studies of Chinese law. We explore the legal foundations for the Hong Kong handover in 1997, and how imprecision has contributed to many of the difficulties playing out in Hong Kong’s streets today.
5:43: Ambiguity in Hong Kong Basic Law
19:38: A look at the 2019 Hong Kong extradition bill
32:35: Changing repercussions for detained and imprisoned Hongkongers
37:59: Hong Kong’s legal system wilting under pressure from Beijing
51:08: The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019
Recommendations:
Jeremy: A series of oral histories by Ben Mauk, Weather Reports: Voices from Xinjiang.
Jerry: The works of a few individuals shining a light on the atrocities occurring in Xinjiang: James Leibold, Jim Millward, and Adrian Zenz.
Kaiser: Antisocial: Online Extremists, Techno-Utopians, and the Hijacking of the American Conversation, by Andrew Morantz.
Kaiser, I feel like you did the right thing a journalist should have done. Jerome Cohen made some very ludicrous comments. Questioning and calling out his fallacies was the right response. Although you did back off after that, even if he responded with baseless accusations as evidence. I am confused with why he has such unshaken belief in common law nations along with the arrogance in it. Does he believe all of Europe has a “fake” legal system? Nevertheless, I could not finish listening to this mindless inane mumblings. I hope you will continue to call out the lies or at least make petty attempts to. I wish you a good day and hope that you will not invite Jerome Cohen and people like him again. I hope your podcasts do not become like NYT or VOA.