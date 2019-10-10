 Jude Blanchette on the Hong Kong protests | Sinica Podcast | SupChina
Jude Blanchette on the Hong Kong protests

Jude Blanchette, the Freeman Chair in China Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), joins Kaiser for a discussion of the ongoing Hong Kong protests, possible U.S. responses, Beijing’s puzzling inaction, the perspectives of mainland Chinese, and media coverage of ongoing events in Hong Kong.

4:52: Hong Kong’s young democratic leaders

15:39: The volatility of the Hong Kong protests

27:10: Mainland sentiments on Hong Kong

38:21: Media coverage of the protests

46:04: Speaking Mandarin, a new liability in Hong Kong?

Recommendations:

Jude: How Hong Kong got to this point, an essay by Richard Bush.

Kaiser: Our Man: Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century, by George Packer.

Kaiser Kuo

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina.

One Comment

  1. Echo Reply

    The truth of Hong Konger or Western’s demecracy is:
    if you agree with their ideaoligy, you are on the same board.
    If not, either you are either a bootlicker , or you are influenced by the cencorship and are afraid of speaking our your freewill.

    This is something I find funny. Being a Chinese and living overseas over a decade, I read western ‘factual and no-biased'(at least this is what they considered) news . I also read news from China. Personally I will not say they(western media) are better than us. Check the news covering Hong Kong… Most journalists or reporters put too much personal opinions in when the write the story.

    I admit that there is a huge value gap. But the way both sides treat it, it is really a shame.

    I listened to your latest podcast from Jude Blanchette. I highly recommend, when you speak about mainland chinese people, please try to also speak with university students or normal people on the street. Because when I heard you say: the idea to support Hong Kong is widespead in Mainland China. I just want to laugh.

