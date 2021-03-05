Kuang

Clay Baldo
Strangers in China

Clay leaves Shanghai for Beijing to speak with Huang Chenkuang, a journalist and creative who runs the interview series Beijing Lights (published on the website of the arts collective Spittoon). She shares excerpts from her writing, tells stories about her time growing up in rural China, and elaborates on some of the exceptional characters she’s profiled in the past. 

Find Kuang’s work on the Spittoon Collective website here:

https://spittooncollective.com/category/beijing-lights/

Originally from the U.S., Clay moved to China after graduating from Bates College in 2013. His background is in audio production and script writing. He first got interested in China in college and studied abroad in Beijing. When Clay’s not thinking about the individual’s role in shaping culture, he’s snuggling with his pug, trying and failing to make rap music, reading comic books, and rollerskating. Read more

