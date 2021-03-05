Clay leaves Shanghai for Beijing to speak with Huang Chenkuang, a journalist and creative who runs the interview series Beijing Lights (published on the website of the arts collective Spittoon). She shares excerpts from her writing, tells stories about her time growing up in rural China, and elaborates on some of the exceptional characters she’s profiled in the past.
