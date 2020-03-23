 Life in Wuhan: An African student reflects on months of forced isolation - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Life in Wuhan: An African student reflects on months of forced isolation

Although there’s no precise number, it’s widely believed there are around 4,600 African students in Wuhan who have not been able to go home amid the COVID-19 epidemic. Some have struggled mightily over the past few months dealing with their fear of being infected, as well as the loneliness of forced isolation and of being a foreigner in a country far away from friends and family.

Their ordeal and calls for their evacuation have been widely covered in the African media, but now, with the crisis ebbing in China and escalating back home, it seems increasingly improbable that they will be repatriated by their governments. Instead, they’re just going to have to ride out the remainder of the quarantine period in the hope that the virus truly has retreated in China.

One would think that this difficult experience might have tainted how these students view China. But Michael Addaney, a doctoral researcher at the Wuhan University School of Law and the vice president of the local chapter of the Ghanaian Students Association, said that, actually, it’s the other way around. He’s been impressed with how the Chinese have handled the crisis, and at the same time, has felt abandoned by his own people back home, many of whom were fearful of him and other African students who planned on returning to Africa from China.

Michael joins Eric and Cobus from Wuhan to talk about his experience living under quarantine in the epicenter and what daily life has been like for him and so many other African students there.

Share
Ep. 63: China telemedicine in the time of COVID-19: Part 1 Previous post
Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

Eric Olander is the Managing Editor of The China Africa Project. Cobus van Staden is currently the Senior China-Africa Researcher at the South African Institute of International Affairs. They both host The China in Africa Podcast, a member of the Sinica Podcast Network by SupChina.

Related articles

I’m in hotel quarantine in Beijing and my only friend is a robot

Vincent Von Rock March 23, 2020

Wu Lei catches COVID-19 in Spain while Fellaini is infected in Shandong

Gerry Harker March 23, 2020

‘Let America degenerate on its own’: Scholar implores China to take the high road vs. U.S.

Dev Lewis and Jordan Schneider March 23, 2020

Editor’s note for Friday, March 20, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn March 20, 2020

‘Mask diplomacy’ and Twitter trolling from Beijing: does it work?

Lucas Niewenhuis March 20, 2020

Trump’s toxic use of ‘Chinese virus’ puts people in danger

Kaiser Kuo March 20, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.