41 Light art in China

Leading the world in the LED market, it was only natural for China to join the fun of light art (also known as luminism) that is growing around the world. Joining Aladin Farré, art curator and co-founder of Kaleidoscale Marcom, Drue Chiam shares her experience on how this market has developed over the years she was in China, talent procurement, how to protect your IP and, of course, how COVID-19 impacted an art form that usually happens outdoor with huge crowds.
Middle Earth is made by China Compass Productions. If you have a China-themed cultural project, please get in touch!
With thanks to Brenden Gonsalves for graphic design and Sean Calvo for music support.
Recommendation:
The Festival of Lights in Lyon (France)