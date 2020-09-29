#41 Light art in China

Podcast

Play episode:

Aladin Farré
Middle Earth — China's cultural industry podcast
Image credit: Tairoy

Leading the world in the LED market, it was only natural for China to join the fun of light art  (also known as luminism) that is growing around the world. Joining Aladin Farré, art curator and co-founder of Kaleidoscale Marcom, Drue Chiam shares her experience on how this market has developed over the years she was in China, talent procurement, how to protect your IP and, of course, how COVID-19 impacted an art form that usually happens outdoor with huge crowds.

Middle Earth is made by China Compass Productions. If you have a China-themed cultural project, please get in touch!

With thanks to Brenden Gonsalves for graphic design and Sean Calvo for music support.

Recommendation:

The Festival of Lights in Lyon (France)

With two degrees in movie production and Chinese history, Aladin felt it was only natural to go work as a nonfiction content producer in China. He is now a documentary project manager at LIC China (大陆桥), the largest importer of documentaries into China, where he hopes to uncover the secrets of successful international co-production. Follow him on Twitter @aladin_f. Read more

Suggested for you

The China in Africa Podcast

QZ Africa editor Yinka Adegoke on the current state of China-Africa relations

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden
Caixin

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 132

Kaiser Kuo

Online vitriol and identity with The New Yorker’s Jiayang Fan

Kaiser Kuo

What’s next for Hollywood and China after ‘Mulan’ flop?

NüVoices

#40 The ‘Mulan’ debacle

Aladin Farré

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 131

Kaiser Kuo