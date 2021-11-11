Luge crash mars Olympic test event, Zhang Weili loses UFC decision, and Jon Howse talks hockey in China

Podcast

Play episode:

Mark Dreyer and Haig Balian
China Sports Insider Podcast

This week on the China Sports Insider Podcast, a near-fatal accident at Beijing’s Olympic luge track at a test event leaves a Polish athlete recovering in a Chinese hospital (1:52), former UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili loses her bid to reclaim her title in a gritty split decision against Rose Namajunas in front of a heavily partisan crowd at Madison Square Garden (8:15), Formula 1 extends the Chinese Grand Prix through 2025 despite a third straight COVID cancellation (14:43), and China attempts to keep its slim FIFA World Cup hopes alive with a couple of qualifiers this week (17:03).

Mark and Haig also talk to Jon Howse about hockey development in China (18:41). Howse arrived from Canada in 2015 to coach hockey and describes the highs of working with legendary Chinese figure skater Chen Lu and her skating academies, as well as the lows of witnessing physical abuse by coaches against youth team players (23:40). Howse also discusses how quickly hockey infrastructure is growing in China (27:42), predicts when a China-born athlete might make it to the NHL (28:30), defines what would constitute “success” for China’s national team at the Olympics (30:27), explains why the female side of hockey in China is a bright spot for development (30:27), and tells stories of performance bonuses being offered to kids as young as six (36:45).

Mark Dreyer runs the China Sports Insider website, which features sports news and analysis related to China’s fast-growing sports industry. He has worked for Sky Sports, Fox Sports, AP Sports and many others, and has covered major sporting events on five continents, including three Olympic Games. He has been based in China since 2007. Follow him @DreyerChina Read more

Twitter

Haig Balian is a longtime Beijing resident. He is the producer of China Sports Insider, and hosts The Beijing Sessions podcast.

Suggested for you

Sinica

Psychologist George Hu of the United Family Mental Health Network on mental health in China

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 184

Kaiser Kuo
Deng Xiaoping visits Japan

[Podcast] Mr. Deng goes to Tokyo

John Darwin Van Fleet
Norman Bethune, Canadian hero in China

[Podcast] Norman Bethune’s last surgery

James Carter
Chinese radio dramas provide safe space for LGBTQ content

[Podcast] The wild, wonderful (and very queer) world of Chinese radio dramas

Jin Zhao

The worldview of Wang Huning, the Party’s leading theoretician

Kaiser Kuo