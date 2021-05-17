Make your language learning learner-centric

John and Jared discuss what it means to be “learner-centric” and how you can adapt your learning methods to fit your own goals. You’ll get insights into the new HSK and other standardized tests, ACTFL’s “Can-Do” statements, and Mandarin Companion standards. These are all things you can use right away!
The guest interview is with Robin MacPherson, a highly enthusiastic polyglot who speaks eight languages and documents his language learning on YouTube.
Links from the episode:
- Why I’m a Fan of Chinese Graded Readers (Micha’s blog post)
- 你好 Compilation YouTube Video (omitted from last week’s show notes)
- NCSSFL-ACTFL Can-Do Statements
- Novice Can-Do Statements (PDF)
- Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Curly-Haired Company (Mandarin Companion Graded Reader)
- How To Develop Spoken Fluency Through Reading (four-part YouTube series)
- Robin MacPherson YouTube Channel
- Journaly (An online journal used to improve language learning)
- Subtitle Hero (An interactive subtitle service for Chinese-language shows)
- Shanghai Russians (The story behind the Russian diaspora in Shanghai)
