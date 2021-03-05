Making journalism more inclusive, with Jin Ding

Jin Ding is the vice president of finance at the Asian American Journalists Association and the cofounder of Chinese Storytellers. She also oversees grants, awards, and emergency response programs at the International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF). In this episode of the NüVoices podcast, Jin and Cindy talk about the importance and efficacy of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, how journalists can and should be supported in addition to funding, digital safety measures we should all adopt, and how sports and (identity) politics are intertwined.
Digital safety to-do list:
Recommendations:
Jin: Braiding Sweetgrass, by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
Cindy: The Investigation on HBO; The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together, by Heather McGhee; and Stray, a documentary by Elizabeth Lo.