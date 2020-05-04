Making the case for pursuing your passion, with chef Jenny Dorsey

Image credit: Briana Balducci

After beginning her career as a management consultant, Jenny Dorsey pivoted to a graduate program in business at Columbia. Still dissatisfied after a semester in school, she put her studies on hold and embarked on a personal and professional journey of self-discovery as a chef. This led to a string of gigs working in and around restaurants, and allowed her to pursue her own creative endeavors crafting not just meals but also experiences for her customers.

In this episode, Jenny describes her arrival on the food scene in the United States and her work as the founder and creative director of Studio ATAO, a nonprofit that creates live experiences at the crossroads of food, art, and social impact.

