 Making the case for pursuing your passion, with chef Jenny Dorsey
Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Making the case for pursuing your passion, with chef Jenny Dorsey

Image credit: Briana Balducci

After beginning her career as a management consultant, Jenny Dorsey pivoted to a graduate program in business at Columbia. Still dissatisfied after a semester in school, she put her studies on hold and embarked on a personal and professional journey of self-discovery as a chef. This led to a string of gigs working in and around restaurants, and allowed her to pursue her own creative endeavors crafting not just meals but also experiences for her customers. 

In this episode, Jenny describes her arrival on the food scene in the United States and her work as the founder and creative director of Studio ATAO, a nonprofit that creates live experiences at the crossroads of food, art, and social impact. 

Juliana Batista

Juliana Batista is a brand strategy consultant with experience in the U.S. and China, and she previously operated at the intersection of sustainability and strategy for a Hong Kong-based textile manufacturer. Her experiences in China range from studying at Tsinghua University through Schwarzman Scholars to working and living in a 4th-tier industrial town. Juliana is an avid ultramarathoner and has a soft spot for jianbing.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

