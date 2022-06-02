Mental health under lockdown: A clinical psychologist in Shanghai

Kaiser Kuo
Sinica

This week on Sinica, Kaiser welcomes back Dr. George Hu, a clinical psychologist based in Shanghai, who has a lot to say about the state of mental health in Chinese cities under lockdown. Unsurprisingly, mental health disorders like anxiety and depression have been exacerbated under conditions of isolation and food insecurity. Surprisingly, there’s a silver lining or two to the whole thing.

6:52 – Getting a sense for the scale of mental health problems related to the lockdown in Shanghai

16:23 – Have the lockdowns increased awareness of and empathy for people suffering from mental health disorders in Shanghai and in China?

20:07 – The lockdowns and impact on children and on the elderly

34:05 – The impact on essential workers

42:21 – What other Chinese cities are learning from Shanghai’s COVID-19 experience

45:22 – The quarantine centers and mental health services

A full transcript of this podcast is available at SupChina.com.

Recommendations:

George: How to Raise an Adult: Break Free of the Overparenting Trap and Prepare Your Kid For Success by Julie Lythcott-Haims

Kaiser: Nicholas Confessore’s series in the New York Times on Tucker Carlson, “American Nationalist

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

