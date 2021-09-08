Middle Class Shanghai with Cheng Li

This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks to Cheng Li of the Brookings Institute about his recent book Middle Class Shanghai. They discuss the influence of this important gateway to China that anchors the vibrant Yangtze delta economy and is home to one of China’s two stock exchanges. Cheng offers many insights about China’s society and culture — exemplified by Shanghai’s middle class — and how they shape the country’s economics and politics. This includes topics such as the influence of returnees, the vibrant art scene in Shanghai, and the influence of those who have lived and worked in Shanghai on China’s central government. Overall, Cheng advocates that American policymakers should not lose sight of the dynamism in present-day China and that understanding and engaging with the diversity of the Chinese population can contribute to improving U.S. relations with China.

Christopher Marquis is the Samuel C. Johnson Professor in Sustainable Global Enterprise at Cornell University. His teaching and research are focused on business and entrepreneurship in China. Read more

