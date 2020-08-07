Mobility for Africa, with Shantha Bloemen

Shantha Bloemen is the founding director of Mobility for Africa, a social enterprise that aims to bring the electric mobility revolution to rural Africa. Having spent the last two decades working in international humanitarian and development assistance in Africa and Asia, she is now eager to put her experience into this venture, which she believes will improve the lives of rural women. Shantha is a keen observer of China’s growing footprint in Africa. She is specifically focused on China’s relationship with the UN and the multilateral system, and how China is changing the development and humanitarian model and forging new types of relationships that are transforming the South-South agenda.
In this conversation recorded in Johannesburg and New York City, Shantha and NüVoices board member Chenni Xu talk about South-South development, gender-equality-driven social enterprises, infrastructure in Africa, how to form meaningful partnerships, and renewable energy and sustainability.
Recommendations:
Shantha: Mrs. America on Hulu, and Big Sister, Little Sister, Red Sister, by Jung Chang.