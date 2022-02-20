Mumbling anthems and frozen genitals

Podcast

Play episode:

Mark Dreyer and Haig Balian
China Sports Insider Podcast
2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Freeski - Halfpipe - Medal Ceremony - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 18, 2022. Gold medallist Gu Ailing Eileen of China poses for pictures on the podium. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

China wins gold #9 with a figure skating pairs win — four years after heartbreak (2:18). Eileen Gu has been living a privileged existence inside the bubble (3:10), but faced some criticism for mumbling through the Chinese national anthem (4:32). China almost got to the end of these Olympics without a political own goal — but not quite. (5:19) It got so cold up in Chongli that one athlete suffered from frozen genitals. (7:53) Chinese sprinter like Su Bingtian and his relay teammates are set to get an Olympic medal — nine months after Tokyo ended. (10:09) And China names its flagbearers for the closing ceremony (as predicted by Mark!) (11:24).

Team China ice hockey goalie Kim Newell joins us from her hometown of Vancouver, where she’s coming down from the high of Beijing (12:40). She talks about the competitiveness of China’s group at the Olympics (13:52), explains what went right, what went wrong, and why it was so intense. (15:19) Next, she shares her highest high — coming back from a broken ankle in November and getting a win (17:07), and details the lowest low — when the team couldn’t find a way to get through Sweden (19:22).

Princeton grad Newell learned Chinese specifically to have a conversation with her grandfather and connect with her heritage (21:10), and she talks about her eye-opening month-long trip to China as a student (24:39), and how she realized her aim of connecting with her grandfather before he passed away (25:55). Next, she gives her take on the “translator incident” when she was banned from answering questions in English, but used it as a moment to get increased attention for women’s hockey in China (27:22). Newell says she’s hoping to get back to China as soon as possible to further interest in the game (32:19), and discusses what’s going to happen with Kunlun Red Star next season (34:19). Finally, she gives her thoughts on whether China’s strategy of bringing in naturalized and heritage players has been successful (35:41), and reveals whether she sees coaching in her future (40:27).

Mark Dreyer is the author of Sporting Superpower: An Insider’s View on China’s Quest to Be the Best (Jan 2022). He hosts the China Sports Insider Podcast and runs the China Sports Insider website. He has worked for Sky Sports, Fox Sports, AP Sports and many others, and has covered major sporting events on five continents, including three Olympic Games. He has been based in China since 2007. Follow him @DreyerChina Read more

Twitter

Haig Balian is a longtime Beijing resident. He is the producer of China Sports Insider, and hosts The Beijing Sessions podcast.

Suggested for you

China Stories

[Podcast] The ‘necessary lessons’ of the 1979 Sino-Vietnamese War

James Carter
Sinica

What China is reading and why it matters: A conversation with author Megan Walsh

Kaiser Kuo

Russian doping scandal — plus Xu, Su, and Gu

Mark Dreyer

How companies can deal with consumer boycotts in China, with Ken Jarrett

Chris Marquis

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 194

Kaiser Kuo

Dropped torch bearer, English ban, skeleton gains, and bubble hockey

Mark Dreyer