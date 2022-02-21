Music, learning Chinese, and Bohan Phoenix

Podcast

Play episode:

John Pasden and Jared Turner
You Can Learn Chinese

If you’re into music, this episode is for you! John and Jared talk about how Chinese songs can help you learn Chinese.

Interview is with Bohan Phoenix, a Chinese American hip-hop artist straddling two cultures. If you’ve not yet heard of him, then don’t miss this one!

 Links from the episode:

Because his tolerance for pain is so high, after learning Chinese, John went on to study linguistics at a graduate level entirely in Chinese. Today John is knee-deep in learning Chinese and since started Mandarin Companion, AllSet Learning, Sinosplice.com, the Chinese Grammar Wiki, and co-hosts the You Can Learn Chinese Podcast.

Jared learned Chinese on the streets of Shanghai after up and moving his family to China. He co-founded Mandarin Companion and is host of the You Can Learn Chinese podcast. He has started a number of businesses, got an MBA, published 17 books (and counting), and delivered 2 babies.

Suggested for you

China Sports Insider Podcast

Mumbling anthems and frozen genitals

Mark Dreyer
China Stories

[Podcast] The ‘necessary lessons’ of the 1979 Sino-Vietnamese War

James Carter

What China is reading and why it matters: A conversation with author Megan Walsh

Kaiser Kuo

Russian doping scandal — plus Xu, Su, and Gu

Mark Dreyer

How companies can deal with consumer boycotts in China, with Ken Jarrett

Chris Marquis

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 194

Kaiser Kuo