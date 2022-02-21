Music, learning Chinese, and Bohan Phoenix

If you’re into music, this episode is for you! John and Jared talk about how Chinese songs can help you learn Chinese.
Interview is with Bohan Phoenix, a Chinese American hip-hop artist straddling two cultures. If you’ve not yet heard of him, then don’t miss this one!
Links from the episode:
- 我的朋友在哪里 | Chinese kids song
- Stinky Tofu Song (臭豆腐之歌) | Chinese Buddy
- The Moon Represents My Heart | 月亮代表我的心
- 好想好想 | Zhao Wei 赵薇
- Christmas Music in Chinese | Sinosplice
- Netease Music | Chinese music app
- Jekyll and Hyde | Mandarin Companion Level 2
- Bohan Phoenix | All links