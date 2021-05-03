National Chinese Language Conference 2021 Report: Hope for all Chinese learners

John Pasden and Jared Turner
You Can Learn Chinese

Recently, Mandarin Companion participated in the 2021 National Chinese Language Conference (NCLC). The topics discussed provided much insight into what is in store for the future of Chinese learning. Spoiler alert: The future is bright!

The guest interview is with Jonathan Becker, a college student who was placed into his university’s intermediate Chinese level after just four months of learning due to, yep, you guessed it, extensive reading. 

Because his tolerance for pain is so high, after learning Chinese, John went on to study linguistics at a graduate level entirely in Chinese. Today John is knee-deep in learning Chinese and since started Mandarin Companion, AllSet Learning, Sinosplice.com, the Chinese Grammar Wiki, and co-hosts the You Can Learn Chinese Podcast.

Jared learned Chinese on the streets of Shanghai after up and moving his family to China. He co-founded Mandarin Companion and is host of the You Can Learn Chinese podcast. He has started a number of businesses, got an MBA, published 17 books (and counting), and delivered 2 babies.

