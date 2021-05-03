National Chinese Language Conference 2021 Report: Hope for all Chinese learners

Recently, Mandarin Companion participated in the 2021 National Chinese Language Conference (NCLC). The topics discussed provided much insight into what is in store for the future of Chinese learning. Spoiler alert: The future is bright!
The guest interview is with Jonathan Becker, a college student who was placed into his university’s intermediate Chinese level after just four months of learning due to, yep, you guessed it, extensive reading.
Links from the episode:
- NCLC: Breakout Sessions
- NCSSFL-ACTFL Can-Do Statements
- CC-CEDict (free Chinese dictionary) on MDBG.net
- AllSet Learning Chinese Grammar Wiki
