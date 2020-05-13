Offline events, educational content, and corporate partnerships: China marketing tactics for SMEs

This week’s episode is a must-listen for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with limited marketing budgets that are looking to build their businesses in China. Rachel White, the chief marketing officer for LUÜNA Naturals, a social-impact period care company, shares how it has grown the brand in mainland China.

Some of the key tactics that Rachel shares include:

Providing highly educational content online and running offline workshops to educate consumers. Many women in China are being given very limited information on the topic of period care and are grateful for the valuable knowledge that they can’t find elsewhere.

Partnering with other brands that are targeting similar consumer segments.

Selling B2B: Some companies buy female employees period care products and provide educational workshops as part of employee benefits.

Having a social impact component: Many key opinion leaders and key opinion consumers have given the brand free promotion because they believe in its mission to provide period care products to lower-income communities.

