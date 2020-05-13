 Offline events, educational content, and corporate partnerships: China marketing tactics for SMEs - SupChina
Offline events, educational content, and corporate partnerships: China marketing tactics for SMEs

This week’s episode is a must-listen for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with limited marketing budgets that are looking to build their businesses in China. Rachel White, the chief marketing officer for LUÜNA Naturals, a social-impact period care company, shares how it has grown the brand in mainland China.

Some of the key tactics that Rachel shares include:

  • Providing highly educational content online and running offline workshops to educate consumers. Many women in China are being given very limited information on the topic of period care and are grateful for the valuable knowledge that they can’t find elsewhere.
  • Partnering with other brands that are targeting similar consumer segments.
  • Selling B2B: Some companies buy female employees period care products and provide educational workshops as part of employee benefits.
  • Having a social impact component: Many key opinion leaders and key opinion consumers have given the brand free promotion because they believe in its mission to provide period care products to lower-income communities.

Links:

WeChat Mini Program livestreaming webinar  

Guest: Rachel White

LUÜNA Naturals website | LUÜNA Naturals WeChat Official Account: luunanaturals

Instagram | Email: rachel.w@luuna-naturals.com 

Host: Lauren Hallanan

Website | LinkedIn | WeChat: H1212118514

­To learn more about marketing in China, sign up for Lauren’s newsletter: China Marketing Insights.

Check out Lauren’s book: Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers and KOLs.

Like the podcasts at SupChina? Help us out by taking this brief survey.

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 114 Previous post
Lauren Hallanan

Lauren Hallanan is the head of marketing at Chatly and a Chinese social media marketing expert focusing on influencer marketing, live streaming, and the rise of Chinese domestic brands. She is the co-author of the Amazon bestselling book book "Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers, and KOLs", host of the China Marketing Podcast and creator of the China Marketing Insights newsletter and WeChat account. On top of that she runs www.chinalivestream.com, which she originally started as a way to document her journey of becoming a popular streamer with over 400K Chinese fans. She lived in China for 8 years and is fluent in Mandarin.

