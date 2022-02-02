Not long now until the Olympic cauldron is lit, and already there is no end of stories to talk about. It’s Chinese New Year so most people would be forgiven for not turning their attention to the Olympics, but the excitement is building (0:27). Meanwhile, in the closed loop, athletes and officials continue to test positive on arrival and from daily testing. At this point, no outbreaks inside the closed loop. So far so good? (4:00) China’s naturalized ice hockey players get Chinese names (5:52). Mark tells an incredible reunification story from inside the closed loop about a dad and son (8:14). Mark was on NBC’s Today Show to talk about Eileen Gu. With no NHL players, is she the star that these Olympics need? (10:20). The China Daily publishes a batsh*t crazy conspiracy theory alleging that the U.S. Olympic Team wants to tarnish the Olympics… by tanking (15:28). Haig has second thoughts about going to Olympic events in Beijing (17:57). Good news everyone. Not one but two new Olympic anthems. (21:00). One non-Olympics story: Chinese men’s national soccer team loses to the only team with a worse record than theirs in World Cup qualifying. Better luck next cycle! (23:32)
On the eve of the Beijing Olympics, conspiracy theories, anthems, and more Eileen Gu
Play episode: