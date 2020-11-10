This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks with Ken Pao, the executive managing director of the Asia-Pacific region for Criteo, a leading advertising technology company. After graduating from Harvard Business School, he led a VC-backed startup called Dorm 99 that was briefly the largest online social network in China before it was shut down by the government. Ken discusses the uniqueness of China’s online advertising ecosystem compared with those in other countries, as well as his experience as an entrepreneur in China. He also reflects on how the challenges he faced as an entrepreneur have shaped his career and approach to doing business in China.
Online advertising and entrepreneurship in China
Play episode: