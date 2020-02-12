Online under lockdown: How brands and businesses can navigate the coronavirus epidemic

Photo credit: Getty Images

With China on lockdown due to the COVID-19 epidemic, offline retail is nearly nonexistent and ecommerce has slowed, since logistics companies are unable to deliver goods. But industries such as gaming, health and fitness, and online education are booming.

How should brands handle these complex times? What can they do to support consumers and set themselves up to recoup losses once the crisis has passed?

