Online vitriol and identity with The New Yorker’s Jiayang Fan

Jiayang Fan, friend of Sinica and staff writer for The New Yorker, joins Kaiser and Jeremy for a discussion on her recently published long-form piece, How my mother and I became Chinese propaganda. The three talk about the experiences that informed her writing, her mother, and how this piece has been received in the United States and abroad.

7:27: Drawing the ire from both sides of the discussion on China

28:48: The remembered sense of humiliation in Chinese history

33:49: Losing face, family, and Chinese culture

46:40: Sexism within online commentary

Recommendations:

Jeremy: A column by James Carter: This Week in China’s History, featured on SupChina.

Jiayang: Negroland: A Memoir, by Margo Jefferson.

Kaiser: Dune, by Frank Herbert.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more
