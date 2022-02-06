Opening Ceremony analysis and a view from inside the Bubble

Mark Dreyer and Haig Balian
China Sports Insider Podcast

Before the opening ceremony, Mark predicted that a young Uyghur athlete would be among the final torchbearers. We discuss what happened and why it’s so significant to China (1:30). Remembering Li Ning’s ambush marketing and comparing the surprises of 2008 vs 2022 (6:09); elsewhere, the Canadian moguls team is sponsored by Anta (7:34); China’s mixed relay short track speed skating team wins gold; after the U.S. squad was disqualified from the semis — which gifted China a birth in the final (8:06); how a gold medal can change the life of a Chinese athlete (9:18); and armchair short track speed skating experts (10:20). Plus, some Olympic items to keep an eye on this week (12:11), why Mark’s feeling good about his decision not to enter the bubble (12:57), and China’s new curling star becomes an internet darling (14:15).

Joining us on the show is figure skater Tina Garabedian, the flag bearer for the Armenian delegation (16:08). She describes exactly what it was like walking out into the Bird’s Nest stadium (16:24), takes us behind the scenes for the build-up to the big day (16:58), explains just how segregated the athletes were in the staging area (18:10), COVID stresses prior to coming to Beijing and some tough packing choices (18:52), the lack of relaxation inside the bubble (20:14), and her upcoming week (21:55). Next, Tina reveals her friends and rivals on tour (22:48), outlines the start of her Olympic journey as a child in Montreal (23:20), talks about how different schooling systems impacted her career (25:03), how famous she is in Armenia (26:23), the impact of travel restrictions on her competition schedule (26:54), how her parents have been able to be part of the Armenian delegation — but not her husband (27:52) and how the Chinese Olympic volunteers have made her stay extra special (28:46).

Mark Dreyer is the author of Sporting Superpower: An Insider’s View on China’s Quest to Be the Best (Jan 2022). He hosts the China Sports Insider Podcast and runs the China Sports Insider website. He has worked for Sky Sports, Fox Sports, AP Sports and many others, and has covered major sporting events on five continents, including three Olympic Games. He has been based in China since 2007. Follow him @DreyerChina Read more

Haig Balian is a longtime Beijing resident. He is the producer of China Sports Insider, and hosts The Beijing Sessions podcast.

