 Outraged by the outbreak: Citizen journalism and coronavirus censorship - SupChina
Outraged by the outbreak: Citizen journalism and coronavirus censorship

Tony Lin is a producer at Quartz for the web series Because China and an avid observer of Chinese online communities, such as Weibo. After the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Tony noticed commentary being widely shared that, in other times, would have been censored immediately.

In this episode, Jordan and Tony create a timeline of the coronavirus, analyze the strikingly candid nature of online discussion in the early days of the outbreak, and explore broader themes of censorship and the role of media in Chinese society.

If you’d like to support ChinaEconTalk, please consider donating to Jordan’s Patreon here.

You can also subscribe to his newsletter at chinaecontalk.substack.com.

Jordan Schneider

Jordan Schneider is a Beijing-based professional who works with Chinese internet companies on internationalization strategies. Back in the U.S., he spent time at the Eurasia Group and Bridgewater Associates. His Chinese landscape paintings "show promise."

