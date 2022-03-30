Pandemic Penalties: Cameron Wilson talks COVID and soccer from Shanghai

Podcast

Play episode:

Mark Dreyer and Haig Balian
China Sports Insider Podcast

Chinese F1 driver Zhou Guanyu just missed out on another points finish (1:33), this time in Saudi Arabia, with the race going ahead despite a missile attack within range of the track. Mark and Haig share a few harrowing moments of their own (2:54).

Mark tells the story of how he first met Chinese football expert Cameron Wilson (7:14), who joins for this week’s show from Shanghai, where he’s under lockdown (9:33). Wilson describes the mood in the city (11:35), and offers some thoughts on whether we should be skeptical of the COVID numbers coming out of Shanghai (13:13).

Turning to football, is another failed World Cup campaign another low point for Chinese football (16:46)? Why is so little progress made year after year (18:00)? Are there any reason for optimism (20:00)? As Haig’s Canada qualifies for the first time in 36 years, Wilson draws some parallels between the two countries (23:00).

One main issue is the lack of a footballing pyramid system in China, with few outlets for fans and players outside of the CSL (25:40). Wilson talks about how the perception of Chinese football overseas typically splits into two (29:40), how power dynamics in professional squads prioritize seniority over talent (31:15), and discusses whether match-fixing is still an issue in Chinese football, highlighting one example from recent memory (33:50). Finally, Wilson explains why he thinks some of his translated pieces on Chinese football have gained traction among Chinese football fans (38:52).

Mark Dreyer is the author of Sporting Superpower: An Insider’s View on China’s Quest to Be the Best (Jan 2022). He hosts the China Sports Insider Podcast and runs the China Sports Insider website. He has worked for Sky Sports, Fox Sports, AP Sports and many others, and has covered major sporting events on five continents, including three Olympic Games. He has been based in China since 2007. Follow him @DreyerChina Read more

Twitter

Haig Balian is a longtime Beijing resident. He is the producer of China Sports Insider, and hosts The Beijing Sessions podcast. Read more

Suggested for you

Sinica

Susan Thornton on the urgent need for diplomacy with China over the Russo-Ukraine War

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 199

Kaiser Kuo

[Podcast] The assassination of Song Jiaoren (and Chinese democracy)

James Carter

[Podcast] Can China secure its food and own the future of farming?

Chang Che

On the “greening” of China, the plant-based sector, and media activism: eco-activist Sonalie Figueiras of Green Queen

Chris Marquis

Chinese international relations scholar Dingding Chen on Beijing’s position in the Russo-Ukrainian War

Kaiser Kuo