Peng Shuai latest, Olympic boycott threats and esports reach a new level in China

Podcast

Play episode:

Mark Dreyer and Haig Balian
China Sports Insider Podcast

On the show this week, the Peng Shuai story goes international in a big way (3:10), the financial consequences of sports leagues leaving China (5:11), different types of Olympic boycotts and what’s most likely for Beijing 2022 (8:18).

Then we interview Joshua Lee from Perfect World, a massive Chinese gaming company, to talk about the recent win from Chinese gaming team EDG and more (13:26). Josh runs esports tournaments in China and talks about the advantages China has over the rest of the world in esports (15:17), EDG’s world championship victory and the mass celebration across China (16:35), offline gatherings for the online community (17:55), the typical esports demographic in China  (19:09), a gaming debut at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou (22:34), whether the Olympics need esports more than esports needs the Olympics (24:16), China’s new law restricting gaming time for minors (26:34), the true numbers of gamers in China (28:38), and the links between esports and traditional sports leagues (31:30).

Mark Dreyer runs the China Sports Insider website, which features sports news and analysis related to China’s fast-growing sports industry. He has worked for Sky Sports, Fox Sports, AP Sports and many others, and has covered major sporting events on five continents, including three Olympic Games. He has been based in China since 2007. Follow him @DreyerChina Read more

Twitter

Haig Balian is a longtime Beijing resident. He is the producer of China Sports Insider, and hosts The Beijing Sessions podcast.

Suggested for you

Sinica

The Carter Center’s survey on Chinese perception, with Yawei Liu and Michael Cerny

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 185

Kaiser Kuo
Li Gui and a Chinese view of London

[Podcast] Li Gui’s diary: A 19th-century Chinese account of the West

James Carter
EDG LoL

[Podcast] Chinese fans leave behind government’s video game bashing to celebrate esports team’s world title

Jiayun Feng

Peter Hessler live at the NEXTChina 2021 Conference in New York

Kaiser Kuo

Peng Shuai’s ‘statement,’ China’s first F1 driver, and a chat with Rowan Simons

Mark Dreyer