Perfect Diary parent company Yatsen launches new brand Abby’s Choice

On June 8, Yatsen E-commerce, the parent company of Chinese cosmetics unicorn Perfect Diary, held a press event in Guangzhou to launch its newest brand, Abby’s Choice (完子心选wánzǐ xīnxuǎn) — and the China Marketing Podcast attended! In today’s episode, hear Lauren’s assistant, Kejie, share what she learned at the event and her experience visiting the new Abby’s Choice offline store.

Perfect Diary has become a leader in China’s cosmetics industry in only three years and its innovative marketing strategies are often used as case studies. It will be interesting to see if Abby’s Choice can replicate Perfect Diary’s success.

In addition, while Kejie was in Guangzhou, she visited the offline stores of two other Chinese brands, tea company Nayuki Tea (奈雪的茶 nàixuě de chá) and multi-brand beauty retailer The Colorist (调色师 tiáosè shī). She also shares in this episode her impressions of the stores and her key takeaways about the brands.

Kejie is currently working on several videos of her visits to the stores, so if you’re interested in checking those out, subscribe to Lauren’s YouTube channel.

Mentioned in the episode:

Perfect Diary’s virtual influencer gets her own mini program store, product line

The Colorist – images of the store

Nayuki recent 520 art cup collection

Upcoming Event: Private Traffic 101: Breaking Down China’s Hottest Marketing Trend

Private traffic was one of the biggest China marketing terms of 2019, and it has only become hotter in 2020 as an increasing number of brands have begun implementing this tactic.

But what exactly is private traffic, and is it a tactic you should be using?

Sign up here to join Lauren for a live webinar on June 23.

Host: Lauren Hallanan

Website: | LinkedIn | WeChat: H1212118514

To learn more about marketing in China, sign up for Lauren’s newsletter: The China Marketing Update!

Check out Lauren’s book: Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers and KOLs.

Like the podcasts at SupChina? Help us out by taking this brief survey.

Lauren Hallanan

Lauren Hallanan is the head of marketing at Chatly and a Chinese social media marketing expert focusing on influencer marketing, live streaming, and the rise of Chinese domestic brands. She is the co-author of the Amazon bestselling book book "Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers, and KOLs", host of the China Marketing Podcast and creator of the China Marketing Insights newsletter and WeChat account.

