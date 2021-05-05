[Podcast] A fight for women’s suffrage in the early days of the Chinese republic

On March 19, 1912, about a dozen women armed with pistols, led by Tang Qunying, broke into the parliament in Nanjing, where a framework for the new Republic of China was being hammered out. The women were determined to be heard.
Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2021/03/17/a-fight-for-womens-suffrage-in-the-early-days-of-the-chinese-republic/
Narrated by James Carter.
