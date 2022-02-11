[Podcast] An anti-American protest during the Chinese Civil War

Podcast

Play episode:

James Carter
China Stories
Illustration for SupChina by Alex Santafé

At the end of World War II, more than 100,000 American soldiers were stationed in China, and tens of thousands still remained by 1947. One newspaper alleged that American forces were responsible for one Chinese death every day. And then there was the Shen Chong rape case, which galvanized popular opinion against the American presence.

Read the article by James Carter:  https://supchina.com/2022/02/09/an-anti-american-protest-during-the-chinese-civil-war/

Narrated by John Darwin Van Fleet.

China Stories are published twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

James Carter is Professor of History and part of the Nealis Program in Asian Studies at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. He is the author of three books on China’s modern history, most recently Champions Day: The End of Old Shanghai. Read more

Suggested for you

Sinica

China’s ideological landscape, with Jason Wu

Kaiser Kuo
China Sports Insider Podcast

A tricky situation for Eileen Gu

Mark Dreyer

[Podcast] China in therapy: How families in crisis will affect China’s future

David E. Scharff, MD

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 193

Kaiser Kuo

Tones: Answers to questions you didn’t know to ask

John Pasden

Opening Ceremony analysis and a view from inside the Bubble

Mark Dreyer