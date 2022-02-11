[Podcast] An anti-American protest during the Chinese Civil War

At the end of World War II, more than 100,000 American soldiers were stationed in China, and tens of thousands still remained by 1947. One newspaper alleged that American forces were responsible for one Chinese death every day. And then there was the Shen Chong rape case, which galvanized popular opinion against the American presence.
Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2022/02/09/an-anti-american-protest-during-the-chinese-civil-war/
