[Podcast] Bad news, Beijing kids: Tutoring is back, and it's free for everybody

Jiayun Feng
China Stories
Following government moves aimed at ending inequality in education, the Beijing government is trying to make sure the children of the rich don’t get ahead with private lessons by giving away after-school tutoring classes for free.

Read the article by Jiayun Feng:  https://supchina.com/2021/12/08/bad-news-beijing-kids-tutoring-is-back-and-its-free-for-everybody/

Narrated by Cliff Larsen.

China Stories are published twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday.

Jiayun Feng was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily. Read more

