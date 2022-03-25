[Podcast] Can China secure its food and own the future of farming?

China’s rise has been accompanied by a growing dependence on the rest of the world for food. Now, in the age of hot wars, cold wars, and climate change, Beijing wants to ensure that “the rice bowls of the Chinese people are filled with Chinese grain.”

Read the article by Chang Che:  https://supchina.com/2022/03/18/can-china-secure-its-food-and-own-the-future-of-farming/

Narrated by Sarah Kutulakos.

China Stories is published twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Chang Che is SupChina’s Business & Technology staff writer. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Foreign Affairs, Nikkei Asia, and The LA Review of Books. You can follow him on Twitter at @changxche. Read more

